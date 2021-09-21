Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Down 21.3% in August

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $54,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AY opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.