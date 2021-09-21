Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
AY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.
Shares of AY stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 0.65. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 187,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
