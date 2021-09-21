Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of AY stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 0.65. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 187,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

