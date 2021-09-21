ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will post $166.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.24 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $649.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.30 million to $652.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $743.95 million, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATIP shares. Barrington Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $40,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $21,541,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $15,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $11,731,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ATIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

