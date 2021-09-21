Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of ATTO opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. Atento has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.90 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 39.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

