ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.11.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$40.76 on Monday. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$46.19. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.86.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

