AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a £105 ($137.18) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

AZN opened at GBX 8,559 ($111.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £132.59 billion and a PE ratio of 40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,399.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,999.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

