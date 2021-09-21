Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS ARZGY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.31. 1,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

