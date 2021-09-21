Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives $8.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of ASMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,396. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $145.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.