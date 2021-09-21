Assemble Protocol (ASM) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.77 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and $7.77 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00130351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

