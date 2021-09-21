Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Announces $0.13 Annual Dividend

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

