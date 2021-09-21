Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report $20.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.57 million and the lowest is $19.70 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.66 million to $86.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $107.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPU. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

ASPU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 256,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $141.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

