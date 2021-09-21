Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Down 28.7% in August

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 716,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $2,584,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 102,050.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

ASPN traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. 3,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,336. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $46.79.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

