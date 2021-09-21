Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASHTY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $312.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $140.90 and a 1-year high of $343.83.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.893 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

