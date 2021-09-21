Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average is $139.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

