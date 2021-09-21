Argon (ARGON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $849,299.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Argon has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $849,299.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00170467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00109290 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.31 or 0.06806052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,089.46 or 0.99976106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00755346 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,724,000 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

