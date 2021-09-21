Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AQST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

