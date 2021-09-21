Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Aptiv worth $95,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 428.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Aptiv by 156.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 558,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after purchasing an additional 444,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of APTV opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average is $150.34.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

