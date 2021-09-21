Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $79,548,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

