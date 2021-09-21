Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after acquiring an additional 176,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

