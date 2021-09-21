Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 15,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

