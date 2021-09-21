Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $211,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

