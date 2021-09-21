Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

