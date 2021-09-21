APIX (APIX) Price Down 21.2% This Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $314,714.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00053606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00125303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044067 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

