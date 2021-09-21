Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

