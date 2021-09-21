Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $230.92

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.92.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SAIA traded down $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $239.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $259.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.94 and a 200-day moving average of $227.06.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
