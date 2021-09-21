Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $230.92

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Saia by 20.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of SAIA traded down $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $239.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $259.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.94 and a 200-day moving average of $227.06.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.