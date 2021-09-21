Analysts Set RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. 14,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $460.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $23,212,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 79.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $776,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

