Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target at $36.60

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $24.00. 1,456,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,660. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 77,965 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,716,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,874 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,852,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

