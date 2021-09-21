Analysts Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $59.36

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $525,755. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.81. 2,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,491. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

