Analysts Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) PT at $80.50

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 29.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCS traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

