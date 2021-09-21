Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rezolute (RZLT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT):

9/17/2021 – Rezolute had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Rezolute had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Rezolute had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Rezolute is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. purchased 34,482,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

