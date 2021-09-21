Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $152.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $65.41 and a one year high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,726 shares of company stock worth $9,787,267. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,469,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

