Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Shares of NYSE:SC remained flat at $$41.41 during trading on Monday. 824,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,800. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

