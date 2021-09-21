Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.52). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

ASPS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,863. The company has a market cap of $156.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Park Road Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

