Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 173,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
