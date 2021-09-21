Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WKHS. B. Riley reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 173,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

