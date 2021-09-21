Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. TriMas reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in TriMas during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,436. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

