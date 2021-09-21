Analysts Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will announce sales of $25.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $28.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $83.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $91.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $290.33 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Lion Electric.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEV shares. CIBC started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of LEV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $9,720,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $39,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

