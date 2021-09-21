Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $1.03. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $2,147,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

