Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.81. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $1,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

