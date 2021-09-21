Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.