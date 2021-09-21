Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

FE stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after buying an additional 1,397,263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,243,000 after buying an additional 999,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.