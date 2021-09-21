Analysts Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 463,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $824.32 million and a P/E ratio of -16.84. Eargo has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eargo by 183.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 607,187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Eargo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Eargo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

