Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 118,123 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 2.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $28,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 97.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,969,000 after buying an additional 5,195,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.23. 45,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,144. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.