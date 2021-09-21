Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Amgen were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel increased its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.