Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Trimmed by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,257 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

