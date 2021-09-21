American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARL traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

