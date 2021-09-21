American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 3,610 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Home Bancorp worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $321.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

