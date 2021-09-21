American Century Companies Inc. Has $455,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 461,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after buying an additional 65,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 303,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 57,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

