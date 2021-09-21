American Century Companies Inc. Buys 7,338 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 294.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.1169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

