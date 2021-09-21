American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,471 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,481,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,480,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,030,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE NCLH opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.