Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $166.00

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $166.00 and last traded at $166.77, with a volume of 2352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.67.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.23 and a 200-day moving average of $243.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $6,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 32.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

